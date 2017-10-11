Festival Of The Spoken Nerd makes its Lancaster debut

The UK science comedy phenomenon that is Festival Of The Spoken Nerd make their Dukes debut in Lancaster on October 14.

The trio of stand-up mathematician Matt Parker, experiments maestro Steve Mould and geek songstress Helen Arney mix astonishing science with statistically significant comedy, plus experiments that electrify their audiences – sometimes literally.

The nerds are back with a brand new tour this autumn - You Can’t Polish A Nerd – where together they’ll be buffing up a veritable periodic table of new science, songs, and spreadsheets that will tickle your ribs and light your bunsen burner.

Since their last tour, the nerds have featured on BBC2’s QI, created a genuinely “experimental” comedy show for BBC Radio 4 and played the Hammersmith Apollo with Robin Ince and Professor Brian Cox.

They’ve also filmed two shows for DVD and download and racked up more than 35 million views on YouTube for their experiments, songs and stand-up.

This year, Helen, Matt and Steve have headlined national science fair The Big Bang at Birmingham NEC and written their first book, The Element In The Room which is due out in October.

Festival Of The Spoken Nerd is recommended for anyone aged 14 plus. Tickets £17.50/concessions £14 on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.