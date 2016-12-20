Family pride for Morecambe Cinderella star

“Her name will be in lights without a doubt.”

These are the words of a proud mum who watched her daughter take to the stage as Cinderella this weekend.

Rhyanna lord (cinderella) .. Sophie Jones (cinderella).. Roisin swarbrick(fairy godmother)

Rhyanna Lord made Christmas special for 19 members of her family who filled the front rows at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The 16-year-old, who has fibromyalgia and dreams of being a film director, shared the part of Cinderella in the pantomime with Sophie Jones.

“There are no words, utter pride, it’s lovely watching people post pictures of themselves posing with Rhyanna, she is popping up everywhere,” said mum, Natasha Lord.

“Family came down from Darwen, it made Christmas this year.”

Rhyanna, who goes to Morecambe High School, got her first lead role when she was five-years-old as a grumpy sheep in the school play.

The budding actress has also starred in two pantomimes at the Wesley Methodist Church in Heysham over the past two years.

“She has always wanted to be on stage, she wants to go to LIPA,” said Natasha.

“She hasn’t got it from the family, we all stay away from the spotlight. She was born for the stage.”

Tracey Austin’s Dance Factory are presenting Cinderella at the theatre until December 22.

The cast of 70 have been rehearsing for the past six weeks for the classic production.

Tickets £6 available on 01524 409009.