Dragon to fly into Lancaster

Is it a bird, is it a plane – no it’s a dragon!

Doris the Dragon will fly into Lancaster this Halloween but there’s no need to worry about her fire breathing tricks.

The mythical monster forms part of a puppet show which is packed with panto style slapstick.

Written by a former producer of Sooty and Rainbow theatre, Doris the Dragon Show is aimed for families who want to enjoy a ‘less spooky show’ this October half term.

“This lively show works a treat at Halloween as its full of lots of magic and mischief,” said Jonathan Blazer, show creator.

“We would love the audience to come dressed in Halloween outfits and get involved with the show’s giddy games and competitions!”

The show has been touring across the country since 2014 and follows the story of Doris and her fiery dragon friends showing off their various talents including, magic potion making.

Doris The Dragon Show will appear at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Monday October 30 at 2pm.

The show is suitable for families and children, aged three-ten and lasts around one hour, 40 minutes (including a 20 minute interval).

Tickets cost £8, a family ticket for four costs £30. Tickets can be purchased from the box office in person or on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk.