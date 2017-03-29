Cheggers, Basil Brush and more at Lancaster Grand

April is another busy month at Lancaster Grand with something for all the family.

Kicking off on Saturday April 1 is the Opera Boys, leading men from London’s West End combine in a powerhouse of vocal harmony to deliver music ranging from opera to pop and everything in between.

Next up on Monday, April 3 is Beauty and the Beast, an Easter Panto starring Keith Chegwin as the Jolly King, Basil Brush as the Beast’s hilarious sidekick and Milkshake’s Olivia Birchenough as Belle. Former X Factor star Stevie Ritchie also stars.

Prepare yourself for an all-singing, all-dancing, laugh a minute ride through the fun and frolics of panto land.

Then on Tuesday, April 4 Matt Monro Junior will be singing and sharing the stories, keeping the promise he made to his dad to keep the name up there in lights where it belongs.

With audio visual and narration featuring all the best loved songs from the Matt Monro Songbook including, Born Free, Portrait of my Love, Walk Away and many more.

And finally on Friday, April 7 is Lee Memphis King, Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist, recreates the essence of the King.

The show is enhanced by an orchestra and backing vocalists coupled with video screen projection mapping out Elvis’s life and music. Tickets for all the above at www.lancastergrand.co.uk or on 01524 64695.