Benidorm star appears in new play at Lancaster theatre

A popular TV actress will appear in Lancaster for a new comedy play.

Crissy Rock, who is known for playing Janey York in ITV series Benidorm, will star in Seriously Dead, a play written by Leah Michelle.

The cast, also including Frazer Hines from Doctor Who, Billy Pearce and Paul Dunn are heading to Lancaster Grand Theatre to bring their ‘side splitting show’, Seriously Dead.

The show begins on one ordinary day in the quiet little town of Olwinskirk – where a chain of extraordinary events begin to take place bringing the lives of Betty, Albert, Billy and the local undertaker, Tristan de Winter to an uncomfortable crossroads.

The lives of the characters become inextricably linked towards a path that is leading to the pearly gates and a disgruntled Angel in waiting named Thelma.

Albert Blunderstone has been hiding abroad after having committed a bank robbery with a small time crook called Nodger Wilson.

On the day he flies home to attend a funeral, Albert runs into Betty who used to be married to Nodger and in an attempt to find out what happened to his share of the dosh, he befriends Betty and her current husband.

Seriously Dead appears at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday February 24, 7.30pm. Tickets £21 on www.lancastergrand.co.uk or on 01524 64695.