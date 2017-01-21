Beasty Baby unleashes mayhem on Lancaster Grand Theatre

Mayhem and laughter await around every corner as three people embark on a wild adventure to bring up a very mischievous and totally lovable child.

Using an inspired mix of puppetry and live music, Theatre-Rites will bring their wintery tale to Lancaster.

Beasty Baby is a spirited story for three-six-year-olds and adults, celebrating family, growing up and the rituals both children and adults go through in those early years of life.

It explores the love, chaos and exhaustion that is implicit in the domestic rituals of looking after a child.

Starting with the very real objects used in raising a young child, the show explores the playful and transformative qualities that these objects have.

A high chair becomes a sleigh, old towelling nappies become snowy mountain peaks, a cot becomes a percussive instrument.

In contrast to a culture that entices children to play in a digital world, Beasty Baby highlights the enjoyment that can be found in messy play.

Critics say it is a tale for anyone who is a little wild at heart and looking to discover their inner beast.

Beasty Baby will be coming to the Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster University, on Sunday, January 29, at 2pm and Monday, January 30, at 10.30am.

Tickets at www.lancasterarts.org or on 01524 594151.