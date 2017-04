Children’s TV sensation Basil Brush, actor Keith Chegwin (Cheggers) and former X Factor performer Stevie Ritchie visited Lancaster.

The trio were in the city performing Easter panto, Beauty and the Beast at the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

The Grand Theatre in Lancaster is showing an Easter panto of Beauty and the Beast, starring Basil Brush and Keith Chegwin. Basil rehearses with former X Factor performer Stevi Ritchie. PIC BY ROB LOCK 3-4-2017

The performed two shows at the theatre, one at 3pm and one at 7pm.