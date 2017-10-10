Splendid Day Out Festival returns to Morecambe

It’s back, smaller in the winter, but just as polished and shiny.

Morecambe’s steam punk festival, A Splendid Day Out ,returns to the resort this October following the success of the summer festival which attracted thousands.

The Men Who Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing will be performing at A Splendid Day Out.

Organisers, The League Of Splendid, are hosting three days of events across the town to celebrate steampunk as a genre of Victorian science fiction.

On Friday (October 13), from 7.30pm-midnight, The Carleton will welcome band Ukelele Jukebox and Steampunk veteran performer, Aldous Pinch, with DJ sets from Hydra. The event is free and open to all.

Saturday and Sunday daytime (October 14, 15, 11am-4pm) sees the signature Steampunk Artisan market in both The Platform and The Midland Hotel, with entertainment all day.

Tickets for the market days are £3 on the doors, under 12s go free with an adult. There will also be a cocktail afternoon and performance by four-piece jazz band, Luca Brasi Four, in The Midland’s Rotunda Bar on Saturday from 2.30pm-4.30pm

The Carleton will host Clockwork Extravaganza on Saturday night (7.30pm-midnight) with, Ward XVI, Captain Of The Lost Waves, and The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing (guitarist Andrew O Neill was often seen on TV’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks).

Tickets £15 on door.