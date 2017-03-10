RECIPE: Six hour slow braised Lancashire ox cheek

Last of the slow roasts and what a winter farewell...

Six hour slow braised Lancashire ox cheek, horseradish potato, buttered kale, confit carrots, sticky beef and port sauce (serves four).Now’s the time to enjoy the last remnants of seasonal winter cooking and the joy that a slow braised dish can bring.

This recipe is perfect for dinner parties and gives you the opportunity to prepare the dish in advance and then, while it braises slowly in the oven, get the rest of the dishes ready. Both the main course and dessert are firm favourites with our guests in the Walled Garden restaurant, and the kitchen team take pride in preparing these popular dishes.

The Espresso Panna cotta celebrates rich traditional Italian favours and is the perfect dessert after the slow braised ox cheek.

It’s light, and has a delicious refreshing taste so is easy on the palette and suits all taste buds. You may want to order the ox cheeks from your local butcher or check out your supermarket.

Also ensure you have enough pans and serving equipment including a large metal ring, panna cotta moulds and a plastic squeezy bottle.

INGREDIENTS

4 ox cheeks – speak to your local butcher or your local supermarket may sell them

2 carrots

2 sticks of celery

2 medium onions

1 leek

2 bay leafs

2 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs rosemary

4 cloves garlic

2 pints rich beef stock

100ml ruby port

1kg Maris Piper potatoes (peeled &quartered)

50g freshly grated horseradish root

50g salted butter

Salt & pepper to taste

500g kale (washed and de-stalked)

25g butter

4 large carrots (peeled and halved)

1 sprig of thyme

1 clove garlic

50g butter

200ml orange juice

Salt & pepper

METHOD

Ox cheek

1. Trim the excess fat from the ox cheek and seal on both sides in a hot frying for one minute, and then place in deep casserole pot

2. Cut carrots, celery, onions and leeks into 2cm pieces then brown off in same pan as the ox cheek and then add to the casserole pot

3. Add the herbs, garlic, stock and port to the casserole pot, cover with tin foil or lid and slow cook at 140C for six hours

4. After six hours remove from pot from the oven and leave to cool slightly

5. Using a large spoon, strain the liquid from the casserole pot into a medium pan and bring to boil. Reduce by ¾ until the sauce is of a sticky consistency, then add the ox cheeks to the sauce and coat them well then cover with a lid to keep hot

Horseradish mash

1. Boil the potatoes until they are soft, then strain and dry out in the pan until fluffy. Mash well (there should be no lumps)

2. Add the horseradish, butter, salt and pepper, and mix well. Taste for seasoning

3. Cover and reserve until needed

Kale

1. Melt the butter in medium saucepan

2. Add the kale and cook gently for two mins

3. Add salt and pepper to taste and reserve until needed

Carrots

1. Cut the carrots into 4 inch lengths

2. Take a large frying pan add the butter and melt, then add the carrots flat side down into the pan and gently brown for four minutes

3. Add the herbs and orange juice to the pan, also add salt and pepper and bring to boil with the lid on for seven mins

4. Remove the lid and continue to simmer until the orange juice has reduced to a thick liquid

5. Reserve till needed

To serve each individual portion

1. Place a quarter of the mashed potato into a large metal ring (or make a small circular pile of mash on the plate if you don’t have a ring)

2. Place two pieces of confit carrot on top of the potato

3. Towel dry the kale and place some on top of carrots

4. Place one ox cheek on top of kale and gentle press down to ensure stability

5. Pour sauce over ox cheek and repeat for each serving

6. Enjoy