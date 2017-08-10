RECIPE: Pistachio and summer berry roulade

Have your say

Celebrate summer berries with this show stopping roulade courtesy of our friends at Booths.

INGREDIENTS

• 600g summer berries

• 100ml water

• 75g caster sugar

• 1 lemon, juice & zest

• 1/2tsp cornflour

• 2tbsp chopped pistachios

• 1 227g tub clotted cream

For the sponge

• 3 large eggs

• 125g caster sugar

• 125g plain flour, sieved

To serve

• Mini meringues from the home baking aisle

• 2tbsp chopped pistachios

• 1 227g tub clotted cream

METHOD

1. To make the filling, bring the berries, sugar and lemon juice to a simmer in a saucepan.

Combine the cornflour with 100ml of cold water and mix to a paste, pour into the berry mixture and simmer whilst stirring until the mixture begins to thicken.

If it’s too runny, you can spoon off some of the liquid.

Remove from the heat to cool.

2. To make the sponge, use an electric whisk to whisk the eggs and sugar until pale.

The mixture should leave a trail from the whisk when ready.

Fold in the flour and spread out evenly on to a 20x30cm baking tray lined with baking paper.

3. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4 for 10-12 minutes or until firm to the touch.

Remove from the tin and place on to a work surface, with the baking paper on the bottom.

Working quickly before the sponge becomes brittle, use a pallet knife to spread out the berry mixture and one tub of clotted cream over the cake and sprinkle with half the pistachios.

Make sure to leave a one-inch gap from the edge of the sponge to prevent the mixture from escaping.

4. Quickly roll the sponge, using the edges of the baking paper to help, to form a tight cylinder.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Transfer to a serving board and garnish with fresh berries, chopped pistachios and the mini meringues, serve with the remaining tub of clotted cream..

CHEF’S TIP

Use a pre-made curd or jam of your choice if you’re short on time.