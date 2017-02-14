Pick up a free lunch in Morecambe - today only

Subway are marking Valentines Day by giving away FREE sandwiches.
There'll be queues out of the door and halfway up the street, but if you're hungry for a Valentine's bargain, this might be just the thing.
Participating Morecambe stores are:
Unit 4, Market St, Morecambe, LA4 5DA
Terms and conditions - Get one free 6-inch Sub when you purchase a large (597ml) dispensed drink or 500ml bottle of water on 14th February 2017 between 11am - 7pm for stores in Great Britain. Available all day for stores in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland. Store opening times may vary. Not valid for double meat, extra cheese, or any other extras. Offer limited to one per customer per visit. May not be combined with any other offers or discounts. Offer available at SUBWAY® stores in the UK & Ireland only.