Nando's giving away FREE chicken to all A-level students

Restaurant chain, Nando's, is giving away free chicken to A-level students right across the North West this week.

"On August 17 anyone picking up their A-Level (or equivalent) results will be able to grab themselves a free ¼ chicken or Firestarter* on that day," a Nando's spokesperson said.

"Just bring your results papers, ID and spend a minimum of seven pounds in any restaurant across the region and you will be eligible," the spokesperson added.

*Deal does not include Wing Roulette or All Together Now.

Nando's in Lancashire: Deepdale Retail Park, Preston - Peel Retail Park, Blackburn - Church Street, Blackpool - Derby Street, Leigh - Chalon Way West, St Helens and Ocean Plaza, Southport.

For full terms and conditions, please see - https://www.nandos.co.uk/explore/blog/level-results-are-lets-celebrate