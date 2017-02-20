Who deserves a blue plaque?

Lancashire has a host of influential musical connections going back over the ages from the likes of George Formby to classical star Kathleen Ferrier.

But who or what deserves an offical blue plaque to commemorate its influence on the musical landscape.

To mark BBC Music Day 2017, BBC Radio Lancashire will unveil a plaque to commemorate a person or place from around the county and we want to know what you think.

Send us your ideas for singers, musicians, songwriters or produces from any genre of music who are no longer with us, or significant locations which are a big part of our musical heritage.

Email us your ideas or get in touch on Facebook and we will pass them on to the BBC for official entry.

The plaques will be unveiled on June 9 as part of BBC Music Day.

Editor of BBC Radio Lancashire, John Clayton, says: “Lancashire is a county with a reputation for producing some incredible musical talent and we also have some fabulous music events taking place across the county each year. I am really excited to find out who or what our listeners think deserves a blue plaque in Lancashire.”

Bringing live music to people through an exciting range of events and broadcasts, BBC Music Day aims to unite communities across different generations through the theme of the power of music. BBC Music Day will feature broadcasts across BBC TV, Radio and digital services from 6am to midnight.