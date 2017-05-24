Weekend of live music in Morecambe

The Palatine in Morecambe has a jam packed music diary over the bank holiday weekend.

On Friday (May 26) the resort pub will welcome singer Natasha Bates from 9pm, Saturday band FUSE will perform at 9pm and Sunday Danni Gallagher will take to the stage from 8pm.

The Palatine is on Back Morecambe Street, for more information call 01524 410503.

Meanwhile, this Friday the Carleton is very excited to welcome Mused, the UK’s number one Muse tribute band. The Carleton is offering 50 per cent of the ticket sales to West End Impact, a charity situated next to The Battery which helps people in crisis to rebuild their lives.

As well as the headline act, local talent from More Music will be showcased. The support acts for the night are Garden Grows and Flood.

Garden Grows is a self-described post alternative metal core jazz rock four piece from Morecambe.

Flood is a three piece rock metal band from Lancaster. Both bands have been playing together for over a year and are currently studying music at Lancaster and Morecambe College where they make the most of the facilities both in and out of college time rehearsing for gigs and recording for upcoming releases in the studios.

Tickets for this event are available via skiddle.com/e/12929545 or Morecambe and Lancaster Tourist Information Centres, Vintage Vinyl, Parties Rule, £8 or £12 on the door. This is a 14 plus event.

The Visitor is looking for regularly event contributions from the town’s pubs.

If you have events planned or exciting nights coming up then please get in touch with reporter Gemma Sherlock on 01524 385 932 or email gemma.sherlock@jpress.co.uk.