Top DJs line up for Full Moon party in Morecambe

Drum and bass will boom through one of Morecambe’s iconic buildings.

World renowned DJs will perform in the Carleton, the former Alhambra theatre, for one night only this week.

From top row left, Si Culkin (Skint DJ), beatboxer Pablo, Steve Jarvis (Daddy Jah:Vis), artist Ellen, Simon Das and artist Kath at the Carleton in Morecambe, promoting the Full Moon Morecambe event.

Full Moon, organised by businessman Simon Das, is an 11 hour party taking place on Saturday November 4, from 5pm-4am.

The historic theatre will be transformed into three music rooms which will welcome more than 20 local and regional artists, covering breaks, house, techno, reggae, hip-hop, turnatablism and beatboxing.

Martin Reeves AKA DJ Krafty Kuts and DJ Hype (Kevin Ford) are the main headliners.

Others on the line up include The Skint DJ, Mista Bump, DJ Das, Mylar Melodies, beatboxer Pablo, MC Sypha, Shadrach, Jawline, Haircut Jacob, MC Poco Loco, Somah The Soul Upsetter, Mickey Rae, The Bass Race and Off The Map Mash Up Events.

Four custom sound systems, art installations, people spinning fire and a light show will also feature at the event.

The festival room opens at 5pm with live reggae music, art, beanbag interiors, food and drink.

The main room, where DJ Hype and Krafty Kuts will perform, and the smaller mash up room will open at 10pm.

The event is for 18s only and last entry is at 11pm.

Tickets cost £22.25 (including a booking fee) at www.skiddle.com or on the door.