The Rat Pack show to return to Morecambe

Fans of Frank Sinatra will have their musical wishes granted as a popular tribute show returns to the resort.

The hit tribute show, ‘The Rat Pack’ is returning to the Platform in Morecambe to amaze audiences with their recreation of the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Cast members include Des Coleman (Lenny from Eastenders) as Sammy Davis Jnr, Paul Drakeley (Inside Out) as Dean Martin and Ol’ Blue Eyes himself in the shape of someone who is described as one of the world’s greatest Sinatra interpreters, David Alacey (Lovejoy).

David’s acclaimed portrayal of Sinatra has been described as “too close for comfort” by The Sinatra Estate and original Rat Pack member Buddy Greco, who claimed David “really is Sinatra – it’s frightening!”

Now together with the Swinging Buddy Greco Orchestra under the direction of BBC musical director Don Hunt and the LA Showgirls, they are joined by Anita Harris.

Anita, whose hit recordings include “Just Loving You” and “The Anniversary Waltz”, is perhaps best known for her numerous appearances in movies including the legendary “Carry On” series and on stage in the West End with her acclaimed performance as Grizabella in Cats. The show starts at 7.30pm on Friday January 13. Tickets £20 available at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform, or on 01524 582803.