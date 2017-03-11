Status Quo sound to live on in Morecambe

A former Status Quo drummer will be performing in Morecambe next week.

John Coghlan will be taking to the stage at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday March 18.

John Coghlan joined Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster in their newly-formed band ‘The Spectres’ in 1962.

The group went through a series of name changes, including Traffic Jam, before becoming Status Quo in the late 60s when Rick Parfitt also joined the line-up.

In the years that followed, a string of chart-topping albums and an almost endless stream of hits included Pictures of Matchstick Men, In My Chair, Paper Plane, Caroline, Down Down, Rain, Wild Side Of Life, Rockin’ All Over The World, and many more.

For Quo fans and critics alike, this time is often regarded as Quo’s “Classic” period.

In 2013 and 2014, John rejoined Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt and Alan Lancaster for the two sell-out Status Quo Frantic Four Reunion Tours, selling out all over the UK and Europe and reigniting the excitement of the early days of Quo.

During the late 90s John Coghlan’s Quo was formed and, through various line-ups, has enjoyed regular gigs all over the UK and Europe.

The current band consists of John on drums with Baz Barry and Mick Hughes from Predatür, and Rick Chase on bass.

The prime aim is to recreate an authentic “70’s Quo Sound” in keeping with John’s time with Quo.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets, £18.50, available at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or on 01524 582803.