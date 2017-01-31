Spoilt for choice at Morecambe’s More Music

An award-winning jazz rock band and a popular folk trio will play in Morecambe this month.

Three Cane Whale, a folk trio whose debut album was chosen by BBC6 Music’s Cerys Matthews as one of her top five modern folk albums, will play at More Music in Morecambe on Friday, February 10.

Folk trio Three Cane Whale.

The trio are a multi-instrumental acoustic band based in Bristol, featuring members of Spiro, Get The Blessing and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Meanwhile, Mercury Music Prize nominated jazz rock band Led Bib will also perform at More Music on Thursday February 16.

Nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2009, critics say Led Bid are both a maverick jazz band and an unlikely rock quintet.

The band will also be running a masterclass for young jazz musicians earlier the same day, the young people will perform a new piece written during the afternoon at the gig that evening.

Doors open at 7.30pm for both gigs, tickets cost £10 (£8 concessions) in advance for Three Cane Whale, or £12 (£10 concessions) on the door in the night.

Tickets for Led Bib cost £10 (£8 concessions) in advance and £12 (£10 concessions) on the door on the night.

Tickets can be bought online at www.moremusic.org.uk. If you are interested in taking part in the workshop, please email Ben McCabe at ben.mccabe@moremusic.org.uk.