Ska night returns to Morecambe Winter Gardens

Ska lovers are in for a treat once again at the Winter Gardens on Saturday as the theatre hosts the free event Skaville.

The theatre will welcome a host of DJs to join the free ska celebration from 8pm until late.

Meanwhile, the Winter Gardens hosts free open mic sessions every Sunday in the Live Lounge.

From 2pm people can come along and perform, whether it is comedy, music, or other forms of entertainment then please get in touch with Steve Middlesbrough on 07771692626.

The open mic sessions are designed to encourage people to perform at the theatre to attract talent to the main stage at the Winter Gardens.

Over in Lancaster, DJ Steve Middlesbrough will host Funk Republic at the Study Rooms on Friday (May 26) from 9pm-1am.