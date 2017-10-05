Singer tells stories of inspirational women in World War One

Inspirational women from World War One will be brought to life in a collection of songs at a performance in Garstang.

Critically acclaimed singer Louise Jordan will perform ‘No Petticoats Here,’ a musical show which promises to connect the audience with the past, telling the real-life stories of remarkable women of the Great War.

Inspired by the story of Dorothy Lawrence, an orphan who dressed as a soldier to visit the Western Front and pursue her journalistic ambitions, Louise quickly became fascinated by the stories of female ambulance drivers, scientists, footballers and spies.

The show forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s autumn season of touring, taking professional arts events to village halls and libraries across the county.

“It’s exciting to see a nationally-renowned artist like Louise performing in such an intimate venue as Garstang Library,” said Spot On’s Lyndsey Wilson.

“It’s not every day you have world-class performances on your village doorstep, this show is a wonderful celebration of the hidden stories of women in the Great War.”

Louise will be performing at Garstang Library on Friday October 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for concessions. To book visit the library directly or email garstang.library@lancashire.gov.uk

For more information or to see the full Spot On autumn 2017 programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk, email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk or call 01254 660360.