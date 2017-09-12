Scotland’s Siobhan Wilson to play Lancaster Hall

A Scottish singer who received critical praise across the BBC will perform in Lancaster.

Siobhan Wilson will play The Hall in Lancaster on Friday September 22 from 7.30pm.

Brought up in Elgin, Morayshire, Siobhan Wilson discovered music at an early age, first studying classical piano and cello and later playing in youth orchestras across Scotland.

Her fascination with French culture and language prompted her to move to France shortly after finishing high school.

Paris was the place where Siobhan first started developing her songwriting skills, going to open mic nights and immersing herself in French musical tradition.

Her songs were discovered by a French music label and sparked a crowdfunding campaign which enabled her to record and release her debut album Songs.

Since returning to Scotland, Siobhan has recorded two EPs and a single which have received critical praise and radio play across the BBC network.

Tickets are priced £5 in advance and are available by calling More Music on 01524 831997 or £7 on the door.

Meanwhile, you can catch The Alan Bell Band at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday September 30 from 7.30pm, with support from Scolds Bridle.

Alan is an award-winning singer and songwriter who has been involved in the folk revival since the beginning including topping the Irish charts.

Scolds Bridle are a duo in demand on the festival circuit. Tickets are £10 at www.moremusic.org.uk/a-b.