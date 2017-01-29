Rock trip to Brew up a storm in Morecambe

A Grimsby rock trio perform at The Platform in Morecambe next month touring their latest album Shake The Tree.

The Brew will take to the stage at the Marine Road venue on February 5.

Shake The Tree was released in September last year and since then the band have toured relentlessly in Europe, with shows in Germany, Holland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Spain and Austria.

The release is The Brew’s sixth album and the band have continued to take their big stage live sound into the recording studio with them.

The Brew consists of Tim Smith, Kurtis Smith and Jason Barwick who came together in 2004.

The biggest audience the trio have played for was during Woodstock Festival in Poland, 2014.

A crowd of 250,000 rocked out to The Brew’s tracks, some of which were influenced by their early music idols, including The Who, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Hendrix, Crosby Stills, Nash and Young, and Kula Shaker.

“Woodstock was insane,” said Tim.

“But you know when we did the first Rockpalast TV show live to Germany they said the audience was usually more than 1m viewers, but that’s way different to playing to so many people live directly in front of you!

“Anyone who has seen us always says afterwards, I cannot believe the energy this band gives from the stage.”

The band have released six albums to date and always consider their last album the best.

Tickets for show are priced £16/14, available on 01524 582803.