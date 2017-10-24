Rock singer to perform in Morecambe

At the age of 14 Chantel McGregor was told by major labels that she had a “great voice, but girls don’t play guitar like that”.

Ignoring the comments, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history, to achieve a 100 per cent pass mark, with 18 distinctions.

Chantel left with a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music and a coveted prize, the college’s musician of the year award.

The 31-year-old is now an award-winning guitarist and singer-songwriter with years of touring and festival appearances under her belt.

She released her highly anticipated new album, Lose Control, in October 2015 on her independent boutique label Tis Rock Music, which is the follow up to her critically acclaimed 2011 debut solo album, Like No Other.

Lose Control sees Chantel channelling her guitar playing and song-writing into rock crescendos and riffs.

“I’ve always been interested in the dark side of Southern Gothic literature, artwork and media,” said Chantel.

“I wanted to create an album that reflected the imagery and themes of that genre.

“I drew inspiration from the TV shows True Detective and True Blood and studied the literary works of Tennessee Williams, Carson Mullers and Mark Twain.”

Chantel will perform at the Platform in Morecambe on Friday, October 27, at 8pm.

Tickets £14 in advance or £16 on the door, available at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or 01524 582803 and from the Visitor Information Centres at the Platform.