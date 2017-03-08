REVIEW: Jagwar Ma, Lancaster library

There was no “shushing” going on in Lancaster library as Australian trio Jagwar Ma kicked off what could only be described as a rave between the bookshelves.

A set that steadily rose from the low and strung out whum-whums of sonic bass, vocals, synths and electric guitar, into a solid four by four house beat with spectacular light show was a feast for the senses for all who attended the Get It Loud in Libraries gig on Friday, March 3.

The band moved effortlessly between tracks, taken from their two albums Howlin’ and last year’s Every Now and Then, morphing the effects, drawing out the songs, and creating brand new soundscapes along the way.

I’d previously picked up similarities to The Beach Boys, lead singer Gabriel Winterfield’s borderline falsetto vocals reminiscent of Brian Wilson et al’s high end harmonies. I could also make comparison to London based art rock trio Django Django, and electronic heavyweights Underworld, but Jagwar Ma have a sound that is all theirs.

They played The Throw, Come Save Me, Uncertainty, OB1, Give Me A Reason and many others I’m still not familiar with, developing bigger crescendos as the set progressed, until it was one big party sound.

There looked to be around 200 people in the audience, and all seemed to be feeling the band’s uplifting vibe.

Jagwar Ma at Lancaster Library. Photo by Becca Middleton/Get It Loud in Libraries.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Jagwar Ma certainly brought the sunshine to a dreary, grey, cold Friday night in Lancaster, illuminating the beautiful library ceiling with a stunning light show, and proving there is a market for semi-major touring bands in the city.

Get It Loud in Libraries boss Stewart Parsons said he hoped to bring a show to Lancaster twice a year.

He’s already brought Adele, Frank Turner and Florence and The Machine.

In light of the fact there is nothing to rival Lancaster library as a large concert venue in the heart of the city, all I can say is, more of that please.