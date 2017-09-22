Record store signing for Reverend & The Makers

For a little independant record shop on Church Street in Preston, Action Records stand head and shoulders with the big boys.

And their latest coup is sure to be another hit. For they have indie rock royalty Reverend & The Makers dropping in to perform an acoustic set and a signing of their new album, The Death of a King.

This follows hot on the heels of prog rock king Steven Wilson popping in for a record signing earlier this year and Mansun frontman Paul Draper stopping by to sign copies of his debut solo album Spooky Action.

Sheffield band Reverend & The Makers will be in store on Wednesday, September 27 from 6pm until 7pm. Admission is free, but as space is limited, make sure to arrive early to secure your place.