North Lancs Soul Festival returns to resort this week

A Morecambe soul festival is going from strength-to-strength thanks to a new partnership with a global radio station.

The North Lancs Soul Festival returns to the resort this Friday for the 11th time and is now partnering with internet radio broadcaster, Boogie Bunker Radio.

The three day festival, starting on May 19, takes place at Smokey O’Connors where three differently themed rooms will operate, offering soulful sixties through to contemporary releases across all genres of soul music from gospel to Northern, soulful house to reggae.

“We are recording the whole of the event for playback at a later date but are also broadcasting some of the sessions live via the radio station and will be transmitting some of the weekend’s activities as they happen via YouTube Live,” said Jason Mills, festival organiser.

“There will also be a collectors room where DJs are invited to dig a little bit deeper and bring out some of the great soul music releases that don’t get aired very often.”

The music will be supplied by 42 different DJs, all members of the North Lancs Soul Festival DJ Collective, as well as a team of presenters from Boogie Bunker Radio. Yaniv Levy aka Disco Funk Spinner will be flying in all the way from Tel Aviv, in Israel to spin his brand of ‘Nudisco’ for dancers.

“I DJ’d here last year and loved the way all the different styles of music blended together so well,” said James JJ Williams, owner of Boogie Bunker Radio. “I am really pleased to be back and able to broadcast the event around the world to bring it to a whole new audience.” All weekend access pass tickets are still available along with single daily tickets from the event website www.northlancssoulfestival.com. Anyone wanting to tune in to listen live can do so by going to www.boogiebunkerradio.com.