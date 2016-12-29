Night of New Year class at Lancaster Brewery

Looking for something a bit classy to do for New Year?

The Lancaster Brewery is holding a Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party this Saturday January 31 from 6pm until close at 1am.

Tickets include selected drinks throughout the night, showcasing their craft cask ales and ciders plus lager and wines.

Food is included and provided by Kelly’s Kitchen.

Live band entertainment is from musicians Sold To The Sky.

Tickets are £59 and can be purchased from Lancaster Brewery or The Sun Hotel & Bar.

Organisers advise booking early to avoid disappointment.

For further information call Chris on 01524 848537 or email chris.duffy@lancasterbrewery.co.uk.