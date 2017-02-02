New EP is ‘most coherent portrait of material to date’

A young singer-songwriter from Lancaster is releasing a new EP with a launch night set for the Gregson Centre this month.

Iona Lane, 18, will release Solace, her second EP, following up from Dry Stone Walls, which was released in December 2015.

The show at The Gregson Centre takes place on Saturday February 18, and Iona is hoping as many people as possible will attend.

Iona, who is currently studying for her A-Levels at Lancaster Girls Grammar School, discovered her love for performing music in 2013, after being a “bedroom musician” for six months.

She went on to hit the open mic scene in Lancaster, and then began to play regular gigs.

She started to write her own songs and over the summer of 2015 Dry Stone Walls came into being.

She said about Solace: “The songs are the most coherent portrait of my material to date and most were written in early 2016.

“The process of developing and producing ‘Solace’ has helped me to evolve as a musician and I am very proud of this CD.”

Iona says she is asked regularly where her musical inspiration comes from, and notes Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Larkin Poe and Blair Dunlop - the latter two she has supported - as influences.

But she added: “At face value, it’s a simple question, but when you begin to consider what inspiration really is, this is a lot more complex.

“Every day I talk with people, I hear stories and learn new things – in this way my inspiration, especially for my songwriting, comes more from my daily experiences than it does from my idols.”

Doors open for the show at The Gregson Centre at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £3 in advance, £5 on the door, with concession prices for under 18/over 65, and under 10s do not need a ticket.

Tickets from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/386130. Support acts to be confirmed.