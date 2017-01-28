New concert at Morecambe Platform

The Promenade Concert Orchestra presents its tenth New Year Viennese Concert at The Platform in Morecambe on Sunday, January 29, at 3pm.

The programme includes Suppe’s Poet and Peasant overture, Strauss’s, Wine, Women and Song, and Accelerations waltzes, Perpetuum Mobile, and the Blue Danube waltz and Radetzky March; a Waldteufel Mon Reve waltz and Strauss associates waltz and march.

The PCO welcomes guest international prize-winning soprano, Raphaela Papadakis to sing arias by Lehar, Puccini and Gounod. She performs in Morecambe through the Philip and Dorothy Green Award and Making Music.

She has also performed at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden and Sadler’s Wells theatre in London, as well as Garsington Opera, Carnegie Hall New York and Banff Centre in Canada.

The PCO is celebrating its tenth anniversary this season and welcomes once again the internationally travelled, Turning Point Theatre Arts of Lancaster to dance to the audience under its director, Gail Johnstone.

The concert will be conducted by the PCO founder and musical director, Howard Rogerson, who also celebrates 25 years of conducting this year. Tickets cost £15 adults, £13 concessions and £7 for children from The Platform Box Office, Old Station Buildings, Morecambe, LA4 4DB or on 01524 582803 or at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform.