Music making sessions for youngsters in Morecambe

A series of special early years music making sessions created by a visiting artist and musician will be coming to Morecambe.

Magic Islands of Music is an early years residency by Charlotte Arculus, an early years artist, comic performer, musician and artistic director of Magic Adventure.

There are two elements to the residency, music making sessions for young children and creative training for early years practitioners.

The free sessions will take place in a specially created space at More Music where objects, instruments and playful interventions gently flow in and out.

Blending singing, music, light, texture, colour and shadow to create a magical experience for very young children and their families.

The activities, taking place from February 23-26, will be immersive and interactive allowing children to explore according to their own needs.

Magic Islands for Music for Babies (Saturday February 25, 9.30am, Sunday February 26, 11am) will be a multi-sensory environment for babies to play in.

Gentle songs, sounds and materials will help stimulate and relax parents and their babies.

Sessions will be 35 minutes long and are aimed at babies who are not yet walking.

Magic Islands of Music for Toddlers (Saturday February 25 11am and 2pm, Sunday February 26 9.30am and 2pm) will create an environment where young children can explore music, sound and lights in an encouraging and playful setting. All sessions are free, book place at www.moremusic.org.uk/magic-islands.