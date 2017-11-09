Music duo to perform at Lancaster’s Gregson

A sax and piano duo are set to combine art and music in their Lancaster show as part of their northern tour.

Phil Furneaux (saxophone) and Krys Markowski (piano) make up FuMar who are embarking on their new tour where music is inspired by art and art inspires the music.

As part of their show at the Gregson Centre, the musical friends will be working with Lancaster artist Charlotte Gurran.

The show forms part of their tour of the north of England where they are organising ‘Music Art Happenings’ in Carlisle, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, and Sheffield.

FuMar began performing in the bars of Paris in 2011 and since then they have toured the UK and France.

They hope to capture audiences with their brand of cool jazz.

The duo have 40 years of friendship behind them, one that is deeply embedded in music.

Their Music Art Happening will take place between 10am and 1pm at the Gregson where they will work with Charlotte. The concert will then take place at 7pm at the Gregson on Saturday (November 11) at 7pm.

Tickets for the concert cost £5 on the door.