Morecambe concert celebrates watering places of UK

Music from the great watering places of the country will be celebrated at a Morecambe Concert.

The Promenade Concert Orchestra will present the 10th annual music from the Palm Court concert at the Platform.

The concert pens with the rousing overture Masaniello by Auber and ends with Montague Phillips’ show selection, The Rebel Maid.

In between, there will be a piccolo solo, Silver Birds, a xylophone duet, The Two Imps and a euphonium solo, Fleurette, I shall never forget, written by popular song-writer, Haydn Wood, each performed by PCO members.

Julian Davies, a member of the PCO and retired LRGS music teacher has written a new work entitled, Lucia’s Dance.

There is also Sullivan’s Mascarade Suite and period-piece marches, waltzes and novelty items to entertain audiences. Surrounded by palms and aspidistras in Morecambe’s own Palm Court, The Platform concert will be held on Sunday April 2 at 3pm.

All the music performed has been collected from around the country but is in the PCO’s founder and conductor, Howard Rogerson’s own collection.

The PCO now has a website at www.promenadeconcertorchestra.org.uk and a Facebook account via http://promenadeconcertorchestra?ref=hl

Tickets for the concert cost £15, £13 concessions and £7 for children, available on 01524 582803 or at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform.