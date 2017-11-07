Morecambe Carleton Full Moon party success

Hundreds raved the night away with world renowned DJs at a historic Morecambe building.

The Carleton (the former Alhambra theatre) in the West End was converted into a three-roomed night club for one night only on Saturday.

The 11 hour ‘Full Moon Party’ has been hailed a success after hundreds from across the country came to the resort to party with a host of artists including DJ Krafty Kuts (Martin Reeves) and DJ Hype (Kevin Ford).

“It has definitely been a success, it brought people in from all over the place, ”said organiser, Simon Das.

“It had a good atmosphere, everyone that came absolutely loved it.

“It is quite a risk for someone to spend a lot of money to come out in Morecambe and I think we have proved you can have a really good night.

“DJ Hype went down well, the room was bouncing for him.

“Krafty Kuts was impressed and said he would help us in future events.”

The event, which welcomed around 500 people, also attracted local artists such as Steve Jarvis (Daddy Jah:Vis) and Lancaster beatboxer, Jacob Holland, aka Pablo.

“I’ve never played on a sound system that big, it sounded wicked,” said Pablo.

Four custom sound systems, art installations, people breathing fire, stilt walkers and a light show also featured.

The Festival Room, the Main Room and the Mash Up Room, all brought different themes to the show.

Simon hopes another event will take place and would like to thank the volunteers, supporters, acts and all those who attended.

The event was in collaboration with Mash Up Events, The Bass Race, Off The Map Events, Lion Paw Sound System, Simian Sound System and NSA Sound System.