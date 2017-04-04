Morecambe blues night takes over theatre

Get ready for some blues this weekend as local musicians get ready for their chance to shine.

This Friday sees the launch of the Morecambe blues club at the Winter Gardens live lounge.

Photo Neil Cross DJ/music promoter Steve Middlesbrough at the Winter Gardens theatre

Blueswater, hosted by Steve Middlesbrough, DJ at Kalimba Events, is part of the theatre’s first Friday sessions, with blues events taking place every month.

Courtland Bresner and The Hustle will appear for a night of entertainment from 8pm until late.

Courtland, from Bare, has toured around Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, developing his love of blues. He has made regular appearances at the National Blues Festivals in Burnley and Colne and took part in acoustic sessions at the Maryport Blues Festival in Cumbria.

Influenced by the Delta Blues giants, Charlie Patton, Son House and Tommy Johnson, Courtland is known for his bottleneck guitar and deep vocals.

The Hustle are a Lancaster blues band consisting of Michael Atherton on vocals and guitar, Jake Jackson on the organ, Matt Black on bass, Pete French on drums, Paul Clay on the trumpet, Paul Helliwell on alto sax, Jess Robinson on tenor sax and Rachael Foster on trombone.

Blueswater is part of Steve’s Top 10 project which aims to make Top 10 shows a key date on the events calendar to boost tourism in the town. Admission to Blueswater is free.