Major line-up revealed for Christmas week knees-up

Twenty-one years after their first event - a free party on the beach at Silverdale - Lancaster’s Acme Bass Company is back with a huge party line-up during Christmas week.

Organisers have booked out the lower half of The Dalton Rooms and have already announced a major line up of acts for the event, which takes place on December 28, during that strange week between Christmas and New Year when no-one really knows what to do with themselves.

John Fairhurst

Headliners Slamboree Soundsystem will be joined by Father Funk, Dub Princess, Joss Jinx, Gella, Bobby Esmond, Whippp, Jahvis and John Fairhurst.

Most of these acts will need little introduction in the Lancaster area, being fine purveyors of musical blends and having superior knowledge of how to make a crowd dance.

Bristol-based John Fairhurst is most certainly one to watch.

Described as “a phenomenon known as the Wigan Jimi Hendrix”, Fairhurst has a unique vocal and guitar sound with a raw energy few seem to be able to muster.

Well worth checking him out of you’re a fan of blues, rock or Pearl Jam.

A spokesman for the Acme Bass Company said: “Last year’s event completely sold out and, due to the generosity of the performers, every penny taken on the door was given to the Lancaster founded charity Safe Child Africa.

“This year’s proceeds will also go to the charity although with a bigger venue the organisers are hoping to at least pay the performing artists a little something for their efforts.

“The Acme Bass Company have been knocking around since 1995, starting with a humble free beach party in Silverdale and going on to fill large local venues such as Lancaster Town Hall, the Platform, the Dome, the Carleton and even the Midland Hotel.

“The artists in the line up have always been the defining characteristic of these nights and are carefully selected for their talent and exciting impact.

“Local youngsters get to play alongside international giants and over the years Lancaster has seen hugely successful acts emerge such as Slamboree, Jinx in Dub and Gella; all of whom proudly admit to having played their first gigs at Acme Bass events and return every year to support them. Nowadays the company also includes the next generation of youngsters who have re-energised the proceedings with their perspective, enthusiasm and appetite for good music.

“If you end up not knowing what to do with yourself on the Wednesday after Christmas you might consider heading out for a loud night of drum, bass, breaks, house and some other stuff that is impossible to describe but great to dance to.”

More acts are due to be announced in the coming days.

For tickets, priced £10, visitwww.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/The-Dalton-Rooms/The-Big-Chuffin-Lancaster-Xmas-Party/12870772.

Over 18s only. Doors open at 8pm until 4am.