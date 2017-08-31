Liam Gallagher announces first solo UK tour

Liam Gallagher has announced his first arena tour as a solo artist.

Gallagher, 44, will tour the UK and Ireland with the first performance scheduled for October 30 in Belfast.

The singer will also perform in his hometown of Manchester on December 16.

He recently confirmed the release date for his debut solo album, As You Were, will be October 6.

Fans who pre-order the album from Gallagher's official site will receive exclusive access to tickets on Ticketmaster from Wednesday September 6, 48 hours earlier than they go on general sale.

It is the singer's first solo record, although since Oasis disbanded in 2009 he has been the lead singer of rock group Beady Eye.

Gallagher recently took to the stage for Reading and Leeds Festivals, and also made a surprise appearance at the One Love Manchester concert, during which he performed a few Oasis hits and his own single Wall Of Glass.

During his performance at Glastonbury this year, Gallagher paid a special tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks, as well as those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire.

He led the crowd in an a-capella singalong of the Oasis hit Don't Look Back In Anger as he rounded off his set on The Other Stage on Saturday afternoon.

His estranged brother and former Oasis co-star Noel Gallagher is also reportedly releasing a solo album later this year.