Lancaster tribute to Leonard Cohen

A musical tribute to esteemed late songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen will be coming to the Platform in Morecambe on Friday March 17.

Leonard Cohen was a songwriter known for his unflinching character, with an exact sense of prose, a wry humour and courage to wrestle with the unspoken, forgiving human frailty with the brush of each line.

With a lifetime reputation of performing and an undying love of the ‘pure song’, Keith James gives you a concert of Cohen’s material in an intimate atmosphere, exposing the solitary inner strength of his songs in their original form.

Amongst a concert of such songs as Famous Blue Raincoat, Sisters of Mercy, Suzanne and Hallelujah, are poems by Lorca that Keith has set to music.

There will also be songs from ‘You want it Darker’ released only 10 days before his death – produced by his son, Adam.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £14 and are available from www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform, or the box office on 01524 582803.