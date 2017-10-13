Lancaster Music Festival: All you need to know

The ninth annual Lancaster Music Festival is now well underway in the city, with thousands of people expected to turn out for the long weekend.

Lancaster Castle in Castle Hill provides the main stage for the event, but there’s loads going in pubs, clubs, squares, cafes and streets across the city.

J & The 9s

Music starts at the castle at 12pm on Friday (October 13) and Saturday (October 14), and at 4pm on Sunday (ticket only).

Entry to the castle on Friday and Saturday is £2 per person per entry, or £5 for a wristband for both days.

Entry for the headline shows in the evening is ticketed, with tickets available on the website, or HERE, or on the gate.

The majority of the other 500 or so performances are free to enter, and it’s well worth having a wander around the city as there are many surprises in store around every corner.

Gibrish

Children are generally welcome in all the venues during the day.

GETTING ABOUT

Most of the venues are within a mile of the city centre, so it’s easy enough to get about on foot.

Classic double decker buses will be running on Saturday and Sunday, and busking on the buses is allowed!

Du Gomide

The buses will tie together some of the city’s outlying venues, and will run on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 11pm.

It’s £1 a ride on a hop-on/hop-off basis.

The route is Lancaster Castle - Dalton Square - The Gregson Centre/ The Britannia - Williamson Park - Lancaster Brewery - The Bowerham Hotel - Greaves Park - Royal Lancaster Infirmary (just in case) and back to Lancaster Castle.

There will be two of them running every half an hour.

Andrea Perrone

THE SQUARES

Sun Square, Market Square and Dalton Square, all within easy walking distance, provide the outdoor performances, with events including a silent disco, a “mass choral sing”, a flashmob and dancing, and live music shows.

Sun Square, accessed via Sun Street (or via the ginnel opposite the John O’ Gaunt pub), hosts The Melodrome Stage, with performances taking place between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Music in Market Square starts at 1pm on Friday (until 7pm), 12.30pm on Saturday (until 4.15pm), and between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday.

WHAT’S ON?

Programmes are available from all of the venues for £1, and a free festival app can be downloaded HERE.

WEATHER

There is light rain forecast for Friday between 7pm and midnight, while Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain relatively dry, although overcast.

A brolly might be worth it.

Temperatures are around 15 Degrees during the day.

CAMPING

Camping is available at Lancaster Cricket Club, less than ten minutes walk from the Castle main stage and the city centre venues and even closer to the quayside venues.

Lancaster Cricket Club offers both grass and hard standing pitches for just £10 per person per night (under 16’s free).

For more information or to book your pitch email camping@lancastermusicfestival.com or call 01524 65087

THE MUSIC

There’s allsorts going on over the weekend, from funk to punk to classical and electronica, pretty much every genre of music is catered for.

What’s not to like?!

You’ll find performances from bands and artists from all corners of the globe including Africa, Brazil, Europe, America and Canada, as well as all corners of the British Isles.

But you’ll also get to see and hear the wealth of talent from right here in Lancaster, with hundreds of musicians and bands hailing from the city and surrounding areas like Morecambe, Carnforth and the Lune Valley.

On Saturday and Sunday afternoon, musicians will also be performing on barges on the Lancaster Canal between The White Cross and The Water Witch pubs.

You can gain access to the canal via the bridge in Ashton Road, just before you get to the hospital, from there, turn left for the Water Witch, and right for the White Cross.

Music continues into Monday as well, with around 20 performances taking place on the city’s unoffical bank holiday!

There’s plenty more information available at the music festival website.

The festival is taking a break next year, so make the most of your time soaking up the sights and sounds of the city while you can!