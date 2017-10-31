Lancaster drama group in sequel to Annie musical

It’s the hard knock life for these girls!

These mischievous fellow orphans are pictured playing peek-a-boo in a rare spare moment of their lives.

Tea for two served by Daddy Warbucks played by Chris Isherwood. Matilda Gebhardt (left) and Jessica Davies will be sharing the part of Annie in Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Societys production of Annie Warbucks at Lancaster Grand. Picture by John Atkinson.

This all forms part of the Annie Warbucks production, of course, which is being presented by the Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Annie Warbucks is the sequel to the family favourite musical, Annie.

The story picks up where Annie left off, following Annie’s life with adoptive dad Warbucks.

While all appears ‘swell’ at Warbucks’ mansion, in steps the shows new villain, Commissioner Doyle, and Annie’s world is thrown into turmoil once again after it’s discovered her adoption may not be legal.

“Everyone jokes that you should never work with animals and children and this show contains both,” said Vanessa Whittle, director for Red Rose.

“We are extremely lucky, as we have two amazing teams of children in the cast.

“Each one of them is a star in their own right and has fully committed to making this an amazing show for our audiences.”

Annie Warbucks takes place at the Lancaster Grand Theatre from Tuesday November 14 to Saturday November 18, 7.15pm and Saturday matinee at 2.15pm. Tickets range from £11-£14 on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk.