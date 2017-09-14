Jazz delights as festival returns to Lancaster

The seventh annual Lancaster Jazz Festival returns this weekend with a line-up headlined by Mercury Prize nominated Dinosaur.

The festival opens on Friday from 7.45pm at Lancaster Brewery with performances from Morpher, followed by Tom Rivière’s Family Band and The Evil Usses.

Saturday’s line-up will kick off at Sun Square from 11am with the Big Band Summit, then J Frisco perform.

The rest of the afternoon features the Maria Chiara Argirò Group and Wardrobe Quintet, with last year’s Lancaster Youth Jazz Commission performer, Billy Marrows, closing the day’s Sun Square line-up.

Madwort Saxophone Quartet opens proceedings at The Hall on Saturday, followed by Bristol duo Run Logan Run. Artist Ralph Wyld rounds off the afternoon from 3.20pm.

Saturday night will conclude in The Round at The Dukes with Dinosaur, led by award-winning trumpet player Laura Jurd. Tickets for the performance, which starts at 7.30pm, range from £20 to £6 on 01524 598500.

Sunday’s performances begin from 12.20pm at Sun Square with Katherine Timoney Quartet followed by Atlas and Shatner’s Bassoon. Performances at The Hall begin at 1pm with Zeñel, followed by Emma Johnson’s Gravy Boat and the Emily Francis Trio.

All events are free to attend unless stated otherwise.