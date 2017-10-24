Hit band celebrate 60 years in Morecambe

Students with a love of jazz who went on to become a number one hit band in the 60s will play in Morecambe for one night only.

The Temperance Seven formed in the mid 50s by a group of students at the Royal College of Art in London.

Their song “You’re Driving Me Crazy” became a number one hit in 1961 and their next single “Pasadena” reached number four.

The band is celebrating 60 years in the business at the Platform, in Morecambe at 3pm on Sunday October 29.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £13 for concessions on 01524 582803 or visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform.