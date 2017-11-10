Guns N' Roses to rock out as Download Festival headliner

Guns N' Roses have been confirmed as third and final headliner for metal music festival Download.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers will take the stage next year during the three-day event at Donington Park, Leicestershire, alongside previously announced headliners Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold.

The US band, consisting of original members Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, have been delivering their Not In This Lifetime tour since April 2016.

Download promoter Andy Copping said: "It's great to have this iconic line-up of Guns N' Roses headlining at Download.

"I am sure I am not alone when I say I have been wanting this to happen for years. It will be an incredible show and will be one of the highlights of the Download weekend!"

Guns N' Roses will perform on the Saturday night during the festival.

Avenged Sevenfold will headline the Friday night, while Prince of Darkness Osbourne will close the festival on the Sunday.

Tickets are already on sale for Download Festival 2018, which takes place June 8 - 10, via the event's website.