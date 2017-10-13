Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band to perform in Morecambe

A move to England in the 1960s for the US Air Force led to one man becoming an international star with an armful of hits to his name.

Geno Washington’s love of blues and soul music led him to become a stand-in for gigs around London.

He sang with top R&B acts Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames and Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band at the Flamingo Club in Soho.

When guitarist Pete Gage spotted Geno he asked him to join the band. Geno Washington and the Ram Jam band formed and his live shows were immortalised in two of the biggest selling albums of the 60s - “Hand Clappin’ Foot Stompin’ Funky Butt Live” and “Hipsters Flipsters and Finger Poppin’ Daddies.”

Now the iconic band are coming to Morecambe.

They will be performing classics at the Platform on Saturday October 21 at 8pm.

Tickets £17 on 01524 582803.