Former Gorky’s frontman to play solo show in Lancaster

Welsh musician and songwriter Euros Childs, probably best known as the frontman for 90s band Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, is performing in Lancaster later this year.

The quirky multi-instrumentalist has a date at The Yorkshire House in the city on November 26 as part of a wider UK tour promoting his new album House Arrest, which comes out the week before.

The album was recorded by Stephen Black, aka Sweet Baboo, and Childs, at Gus’ Dungeon Studio II in Cardiff earlier this year.

The first single to be taken off the album is My Colander - an ode to the “king of kitchen utensils” - the colander.

Since 2005 Childs has released 12 solo studio albums.

Support at the Yorkshire House comes from Lancaster’s Pill Fangs, and the show is being put on by More Music in Morecambe and Lancaster’s ECP Promotions.

Tickets, priced £10 in advance or £12 on the door, are available from More Music now via their website www.moremusic.org.uk.