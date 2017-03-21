Folk duo bring their music to Morecambe

A folk duo who have toured together since 1986 will be bringing their musical friendship to Morecambe.

Folk duo Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham have packed out concert halls all over the world.

They recorded their first album ‘The Pearl’ in 1994 and followed it with many more highly acclaimed albums including ‘Five and Twenty’ CD to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Aly was a founder member of the ‘Boys of the Lough’ and his passionate fiddle playing has also found its way onto recordings by the likes of Eddi Reader and Richard Thompson.

He was responsible for launching ‘The Transatlantic Sessions’ TV series in which both he and Phil continue to feature.

Accordion player Phil has been named as one of Scotland’s 25 most influential people and his mastery of the instrument has led to him working with the likes of Mark Knopfler, James Taylor, Rosanne Cash and Midge Ure.

Phil, an MBE, is best known for playing the accordion with Silly Wizard, a Scottish folk band which emerged in the 1970s and 1980s.

Today he is back with his musical partner Aly and critics say together they are simply the best traditional musicians you are ever likely to hear.

They will appear at the Platform on Friday (March 24) at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform, from the box office on 01524 582803 or in person from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres.