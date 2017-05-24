Folk and country in Morecambe

Be prepared to get up and dance as Monster Ceilidh Band come to our seafront venue.

Famous for being able to seamlessly blend electronic dance music with traditional folk, the Newcastle-based band hope to encourage diverse audiences from all over the world to get up and party.

They have appeared at many major UK Festivals; from Cambridge to Bestival, along with Tanz und Folkfest, Germany and Colours of Ostrava in the Czech Republic.

The ‘Monsters’ have been guided by bands like Shooglenifty, Martyn Bennet, and the Peatbog Faeries, continuing in the electronic-fusion genre with their self-styled ElectroFolk.

Critics say the result is a crucible for smelting riffs, massive chord progressions, intense electronics, folk tunes and a wide variety of styles from simply some of the UK’s finest folk musicians.

The band consists of Amy Thatcher on accordion, Kieran Szifris on the mandocello, Shona Mooney on the fiddle, Joe Truswell on drums/beats, Grace Smith on the fiddle and David de la Haye on bass.

They appear at the Platform in Morecambe on Friday (May 26) at 7.30pm.

The show is for 16 and over.

Tickets, priced at £12.50, are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.

A few days after Monster’s electronic performance The Platform will welcome Irish stars for a night of country music.

Firmly established as one of Ireland’s greatest ever entertainers, Dominic Kirwan performs at the resort venue on Wednesday May 31.

Dominic hails from County Tyrone where some of Ireland’s greatest names in music have come from and has been entertaining professionally since 1989.

Dominic has been described as the ultimate entertainer, at ease with songs such as Like Father Like Son, Noreen Baw, Absent Friends and Some Girls.

Accompanying Dominic is Lisa Stanley, one of Ireland’s top female vocalists.

Lisa has fast become a well-known face on the country music scene throughout Ireland and the UK over the past few years.

Born into the business (her parents were entertainers Maisie McDaniel and Fintan Stanley), she is now a successful artist in her own right.

Her weekly appearances as a presenter on Sky TV’s The Phil Mack International Country Show and Keep It Country Music have introduced her to new audiences.

Dominic and Lisa bring their own inimitable style to the vast and rich musical heritage of their homeland.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £22 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.