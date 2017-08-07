Flute academy from China to play in Morecambe

A Chinese flute academy will be visiting Morecambe for a special performance.

Tutti Flutti Flute Ensemble come to More Music in Morecambe this Friday.

They will perform at The Hothouse on Friday August 11 from 7pm with Rick Middleton and The Long Walk Chinese Orchestra.

More Music’s Artistic Director Pete Moser will also be performing, singing songs of Morecambe Bay.

The Tutti Flutti Flute Ensemble was founded in 2004 in Hong Kong by flautist Matthew Wu Wing-yin and comprises students and flute lovers.

For some special concerts, the ensemble also expands into a full-scale flute orchestra to include the whole range of flutes from piccolos to contrabass flutes.

In 2009 they won the second prize in the International Flute Ensemble Competition and at the Australian Flute Festival Competition.

In April 2012 the Ensemble gave a highly acclaimed performance at Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall with the internationally renowned British flautist Paul Edmund-Davis.

And later on that year they were invited to perform with the world-renowned flautist Sir James Galway in the concert of 《Galway & Friends》.

All tickets are priced at £4 and are available by phoning The Hothouse on 01524 831997 or by calling into the building on Devonshire Road.

More Music is a music and education charity based at the Hothouse in Morecambe, with 21 years’ experience of delivering workshops, training, performances and festivals across the district.