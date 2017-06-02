Five Star Swing band to perform in Lancaster

Musicians who have shared the stage with Dame Shirley Bassey and Tony Bennett will perform in the city for a night of vintage swing.

From London’s Leicester Square Theatre, Five Star Swing, will perform in Lancaster with their show, The Big Band on Sunday June 11.

The evening will feature classic songs from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Glenn Miller and more.

The show also features Shirley Bassey’s and Tony Bennett’s trombonist, Mike Innes.

Mike has also recorded with such big names as Jools Holland, Gary Barlow, Elaine Page and the Pet Shop Boys.

Saxophonist and vocalist Simone Smith will be swinging along with songs she has previously performed with the Ivy Benson Orchestra and the Squadronaires band.

“Fans have enjoyed this “feel-good” style of music for generations - following our extensive UK tour I’m excited to be bringing the band to town,” said Simone, who has also recorded with singer Paul Weller.

As seen on BBC TV Children in Need and Dame Vera Lynn’s charity ball, the band of multi-instrumentalists and singers is led by Chris Smith – composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band and a former composer for Herb Miller Big Band – (Glenn Miller’s brother).

The Big Band takes place at the Lancaster Grand Theatre from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £16 for adults and £15 for concessions and are available by calling the box office on 01524 64695 or by visiting the venue website at www.lancastergrand.co.uk.