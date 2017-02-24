Fifteen-year musical journey for Lancaster couple

A husband and wife team are bringing a whole host of musical talent to Lancaster this year.

Martin and Nikki Woodhead started up their website www.imageacoustic.com around 15 years ago to provide a “window to the world” of Martin’s music photos.

Nikki then went on to administer website forums and they ventured into hosting their first concert for Show Of Hands at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster in 2004.

At the same time they had the opportunity to promote a concert for the “Welsh Springsteen” Martyn Joseph, also in 2004.

The couple have since hosted concerts for Steve Knightley, Phil Beer, Miranda Sykes and Rex Preston as well as Martyn Joseph, Allan Taylor, Luke Jackson, Amy Wadge, Duncan Chisholm and Ivan Drever, and Lancaster duo Howden Jones.

Nikki now works full time in music management, booking gigs, managing independent record companies and working out logistics.

Imageacoustic represents Martyn Joseph, Luke Jackson, Amy Wadge, Willy Porter and Sam Carter as their UK agents.

It is through working with Martyn Joseph that prompted talks about hosting a full day event with a variety of artists that culminated in Pipefest at Lancaster University in September, named after Martyn’s label, Pipe Records.

This year the event celebrates its 10th anniversary and along with Martyn, has secured the services of BBC6 Music’s Tom Robinson, Maz O’Connor and Cole Moreton, scheduled to take place on Saturday September 16.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.imageacoustic.com/index.php/pipefest-2017/

On March 2, imageacoustic hosts Phil Beer – one half of the award winning duo Show of Hands – at Ellel Village Hall in Galgate. Phil has been described as “a true craftsman, master musician and consummate performer”.

Tickets are £14 and available by calling 01524 840539 or online from the website.