David Bowie tribute in Morecambe

For years Paul Antony has been performing as his number one music idol – David Bowie.

From Let’s Dance to Heroes Paul aims to capture the best of the legendary singer in a series of gigs across the country.

Paul hopes Bowie’s legacy will live on through his show, Pop-Up Bowie, which is coming to the Platform in Morecambe.

The singer was voted the UK’s No.1 David Bowie Tribute Act at the National Tribute Awards in 2016.

With a full band Paul will perform two hours of Starman’s biggest hits, the masterpieces that made the late, great David Bowie the immortal legend he is today.

Pop-Up Bowie takes place at the Platform in Morecambe on Friday (November )3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show, which cost £16, are available online at lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.